Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. 5,887,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,741,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

