Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

