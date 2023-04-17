BlueArk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,894.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00443377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00121976 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00041608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001282 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002593 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

