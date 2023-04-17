BMO Capital Markets Raises Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$25.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFPM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 171,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,335. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

