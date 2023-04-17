Bone Biologics’ (BBLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

OTC BBLG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

