Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

Shares of Bone Biologics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 4,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

