Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

OTC BBLG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

