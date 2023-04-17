Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 326.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $164.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $167.80.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.