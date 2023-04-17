BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.50.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 26,376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 235,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

