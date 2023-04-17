BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BrainsWay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

