British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 5.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.38. 1,559,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

