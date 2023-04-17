Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Britvic has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.