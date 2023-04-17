Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $622.64. The company had a trading volume of 315,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.38. The stock has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.