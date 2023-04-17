Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $225.14

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $177.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

