Brokerages Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target at $56.00

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 0.8 %

BASFY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.23.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts expect that Basf will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.