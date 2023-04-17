Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) PT at C$7.71

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

