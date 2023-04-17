Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $6.67

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.76 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.