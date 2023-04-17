Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Target Price at GBX 830.20

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 830.20 ($10.28).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.16) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.14) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 521 ($6.45) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,146 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 597.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -894.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

