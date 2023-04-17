Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $4.21

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503,126 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,466,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.