Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of BIPC stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 186,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,151. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.
Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
Featured Stories
