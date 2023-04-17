Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 186,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,151. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

