Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $41.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 794,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

