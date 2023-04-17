Bunge (NYSE:BG) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

BG opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

