Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 180.2% in March

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,310 ($28.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,400 ($29.72) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,147.33.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,832. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.