Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $335,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $110,137,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 116,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of BUR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,455. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

