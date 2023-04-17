BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYTS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.91.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $19,797,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 709,468 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,262,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

