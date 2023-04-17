C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of AI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,373,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

