Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $56.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.42. 639,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,456,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

