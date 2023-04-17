Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.50.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$82.00. 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,355. The firm has a market cap of C$90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total transaction of C$1,134,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,989,362.05. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total value of C$1,134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,989,362.05. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,118,778.62. Insiders sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock worth $21,881,897 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

