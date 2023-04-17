Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.