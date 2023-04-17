Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

