Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$203.75.

CTC.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Tire

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 700 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$126.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,328.03. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$180.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$170.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$157.58. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$193.65. The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.