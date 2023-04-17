Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 2,546,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,558.6 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CBWBF remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

