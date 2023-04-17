Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
