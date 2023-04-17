Canoo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 18,277 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 10,992 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $330,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $865,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 166.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,908 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Price Performance

NYSE GOEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,609,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,665,721. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $353.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

