CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,065,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,650.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Price Performance
Shares of CASBF stock remained flat at C$5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.34. CanSino Biologics has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$17.65.
About CanSino Biologics
