CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,065,000 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,650.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Price Performance

Shares of CASBF stock remained flat at C$5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.34. CanSino Biologics has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$17.65.

Get CanSino Biologics alerts:

About CanSino Biologics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.