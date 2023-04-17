Capital Southwest’s (CSWC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,789. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.