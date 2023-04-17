Capital Southwest’s (CSWC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,789. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

