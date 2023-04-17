Cardano Price Up 10% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Cardano has a market cap of $15.16 billion and approximately $469.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.55 or 0.07049975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00041977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,777,455,226 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.