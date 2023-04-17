Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CSV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,415. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $420.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

