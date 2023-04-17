Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TAST traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 378,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.