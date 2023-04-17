Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

TAST traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 597,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,373. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.