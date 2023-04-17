Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 944.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.