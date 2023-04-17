Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 944.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
