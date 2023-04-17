CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $269.48. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

