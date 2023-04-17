Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.65

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.65 and last traded at $137.55, with a volume of 398919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

