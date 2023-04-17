CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.81

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 25532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

