Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

