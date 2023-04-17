CEEK VR Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $71.22 million and $4.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08929976 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,091,406.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

