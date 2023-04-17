Century Therapeutics’ (IPSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

IPSC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 25,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

In other news, insider Luis Borges sold 63,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $239,832.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,750 shares in the company, valued at $164,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

