Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 954,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPWHF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.32) to GBX 1,155 ($14.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,052.50.

Ceres Power Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 2,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

