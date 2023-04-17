CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 730,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
