CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.80.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

